Survey: Heating oil prices dropping in Maine

A Maine survey indicates heating oil prices are dropping to the lowest level in nearly two years - good news for consumers as the heating season nears.

The Governor's Energy Office says Friday the average statewide cash price for heating oil is now $2.61 per gallon, the lowest since December 2017.

Kerosene and propane prices have also been at the lowest level since December 2017: $3.26 and $2.48 per gallon, respectively.

The office says that overall heating oil prices were 8% to 13% lower than they were in October last year.