Survey: Heating oil prices dropping in Maine

A Maine survey indicates heating oil prices are dropping - good news for consumers still running furnaces during a chilly spring.

The Governor's Energy Office said Thursday the average statewide cash price for heating oil is now $2.84 per gallon, down several cents since mid-March. Kerosene is following a similar trend while propane prices have dropped even more, by 16 cents, to $2.73 per gallon.

The office said that overall heating oil prices were 12% higher this heating season than last.

That corresponds with a colder weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says heating degrees days indicate Maine was 3 to 8 percent colder than average.