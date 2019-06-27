Surgical services no longer available at hospital in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) Surgical services will no longer be available at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.

Northern Light Healthcare says patients will now be sent to Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

Blue Hill Hospital employees were told Monday about the change.

Northern Light says the decision was made as a way to provide better service to patients while considering the financial concerns of the healthcare system.

Surgical staff working in Blue Hill are being offered other employment opportunities.

 