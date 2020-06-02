Supreme Court upholds conviction of Millinocket man serving time for baby's death

Maine's Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Millinocket man who is serving a 5 and a half year prison sentence for causing the death of an infant boy.

Last year, 37-year-old Jessee Mackin was found guilty of manslaughter for inflicting the skull injury that killed six-month-old Larry Lord.

The baby died in 2015.

Mackin was living with the boy's mother at the time and has maintained he did not hurt the baby.

The high court justices ruled that there was enough evidence to prove that Mackin was the one responsible for the baby's death.