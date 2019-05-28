Supreme Court upholds Indiana abortion law on fetal remains

The Supreme Court is upholding an Indiana law that requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. But the justices are staying out of the debate over a broader provision that would prevent a woman in Indiana from having an abortion based on gender, race or disability.

The court is splitting 7-2 in allowing Indiana to enforce the fetal remains measure that had been blocked by a federal appeals court. The justices say in an unsigned opinion that the case does not involve limits on a woman's right to an abortion.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

