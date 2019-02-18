Supreme Court to hear appeal of Fairfield man convicted of killing his wife

A man from Fairfield sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his wife will appeal his case before the Maine Supreme Court.

35-year-old Luc Tieman was found guilty of murder last April after a trial in Skowhegan.

He shot and killed 34-year-old Valerie Harmon and buried her behind his parents home in Fairfield in August of 2016.

Her body was found two weeks later.

Tieman first told police his wife disappeared.

He later changed his story to say she died from a drug overdose.

His appeal will be heard by the high court in two weeks.