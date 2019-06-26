Supreme Court hears arguments on 2016 drunk driving case

The Maine Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on a 2016 drunk driving crash that left two people dead.

Truck driver Randall Weddle of Tennessee was found guilty of manslaughter and OUI and sentenced to 25 years.

Authorities say he killed two people in the town of Washington while driving his lumber truck drunk.

His attorney says Weddle's blood taken from the scene shouldn't have been allowed because a probable cause warrant hadn't been issued.

The State claims there was probable cause but police were focused on saving lives, and the investigation was a secondary concern.

"A blood draw that occurs under the exited circumstances exception to the warrant requirement must be prefaced with probable cause," said Weddle's defense attorney Jeremy Pratt. "It cannot exist after the fact under established constitutional principles."

"What the issue comes down to is whether or not an officer should, when getting to a scene, worry about public safety -- the people that are injured at the scene and the other things at the scene, or whether the officer should immediately commence a criminal investigation," said Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Baroody. "And there's some case law in point that the State believes should prevail that suggests that an officer should worry about public safety and their community care-taking function first."

There is no timetable for the supreme's court ruling.