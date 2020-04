A former state lawmaker convicted of stealing more than $3 million from two elderly widows has lost his appeal.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court unanimously upheld convictions including theft, securities violations and tax evasion against Robert Lindell Jr., of Cloverdale, California.

Lindell served one term in the Maine House between 2004 and 2006 as a Republican from Frankfort.

He's serving a 10-year sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren.