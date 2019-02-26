Supreme Court denies appeal of convicted murderer

The Maine Supreme Court has again denied an appeal from a Guilford man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and the toddler she was babysitting twenty years ago.

This was the fourth time 55-year-old Jeffrey Cookson has asked the court to reconsider his case.

This appeal focused on Cookson's request for a new trial.

He was sentenced to life behind bars for the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Mindy Gould and 21-month-old Treven Cunningham in Dexter.

According to court documents, Cookson had requested DNA testing on a strand of hair found in Gould's hand.

The results of that testing showed the DNA did not match Cookson's.

The high court ruled it could not be proven that the hair only belonged to the person who murdered Gould.

Cookson will remain in prison.