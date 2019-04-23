Supreme Court denies appeal of Luc Tieman

The Maine Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Luc Tieman, who is serving 55 years in prison for killing his wife and burying her body in his parents' backyard in 2016.

Tieman had claimed that a judge had abused his discretion by allowing prosecutors to present facebook messenger records as evidence.

Valerie Harmon died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Tieman had claimed that his wife disappeared after he left her in his pickup truck while shopping at the Walmart in Skowhegan.

But surveillance video from the store showed that neither Tieman, his wife or their truck was ever at the store.

