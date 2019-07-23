Supreme Court throws out conviction of NY man, citing double jeopardy protections

The Maine Supreme Court has thrown out a New York man's conviction on both felony murder and robbery charges stemming from the beating death of an Augusta man in 2015.

Aubrey Armstrong had claimed his conviction on both counts violated the double jeopardy protections of both the Maine and United States constitutions.

The court agreed.

Armstrong was serving a 30-year sentence.

The Supreme Court has ordered that case returned to the lower court where the two charges will be merged and Armstrong will be resentenced.