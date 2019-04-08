Evidence hearing for trial of accused Cpl. Cole killer wraps up; Williams chooses not to testify

It was an unexpected turn of events Monday morning in Portland as the man accused of killing Somerset County Deputy Eugene Cole decided not to take the stand in the final day of a suppression hearing.

Attorneys for John Williams, 30, are trying to get his confession thrown out.

"We definitely had intended on putting him on the witness stand and depending on how that evaluation came out, but it just came out so great," said defense attorney Verne Paradie. "And his statements are in for the admissibility for the truth of the matter now with the judge. And so, like I said, there was just no reason for us to put him on."

The evaluation is an interview of Williams conducted a few weeks ago by State Forensic Service Director Sara Miller, who took the stand Monday.

"Mr. Williams' stated perception of what was happening at the time is clinically plausible, and I essentially would look at it as one hypothesis that could explain what was happening at the time, not to say that all other hypotheses are excluded," said Miller.

The defense made a big point out of her saying his stated perception was "plausible."

They claim that Williams was beaten and feared more beatings which caused his confession.

They also claim he was suffering from opioid withdrawal, and lack of sleep, water, and food.

The state, however, focused on Miller's testimony that Williams was competent enough to understand his Miranda Rights when read to him.

They also disputed the fact that he was under any coercion to confess.

"There was no indication of any kind of overt threat, no," said Miller.

Attorneys for the state declined to comment.

There's no timetable for when the judge will issue a decision.

Williams' trial is set to start in June.