Supporters show up in Bangor for President Trump's arrival

Not everyone in Bangor who came out to rally on Friday protested the President’s arrival.

In Bangor, a large group of supporters was seen.

People shared with us they were pretty excited that the President was coming to town.

They were also pretty excited to see the President fly in on Air Force One.

They say it was a moment that was very surreal.

Greg Annaloro & Joe Pearson, Buxton residents, said "I love it. Best day ever. Love it. Love it. We created our own rally here. During this time of national crisis is going on so I think it's important that we support our President."

Supporters started lining up hours before the President's arrival.