Supporters of universal healthcare for Mainers come together in Augusta

Supporters of universal healthcare for all Mainers were at the State House Thursday.

They were there for public hearings on multiple bills offering free healthcare.

Members of the public, medical professionals and others talked about why they think publicly funded healthcare for Maine residents is needed.

We spoke with one woman who says she's like a lot of Mainers.

She says after multiple health issues like breast cancer and her husband's brain injury, they are drowning in medical bills.

Supporters say half of healthcare spending in Maine is already covered by publicly funded healthcare like Medicare.