Supporters line Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to show support for first responders

Showing support for all of those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.

That's why people lined both sides of the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge Thursday afternoon.

They say their message is simple-letting first responders know how much they care about the work they do.

Police around the area acknowledged the support of this sea of red white and blue with a convoy.

Supporters say it was their duty to be out here.

"They keep us safe and sometimes get a bad rep for ya know a few bad apples in the bunch. We support the ones who are doing good and doing a good job," Laura York, Supporter, explained.

"Let's go past the protesting and figure out as a community what our values and what are morals are. Past these symbols, past these flags. You know what I'm saying? We are humans," Alivia Diaz, Protester, said.

There were a couple of protestors at this event.

One protestor told TV5 she pulled over and took a piece of paper from her car and wrote "Black not Blue' to get her voice heard. Alivia Diaz wants the community to be part of a discussion.

The event was peaceful.