Supporters and opponents of new proposed gun legislation make their voices heard in Augusta

People filled committee chambers and several overflow rooms at the State House Friday for public hearings on 11 proposed bills pertaining to firearms.

These bills cover several different areas of concern when it comes to gun safety.

Gun owners, school kids, parents, instructors, veterans and many others showed up to voice their opinions on the matter.

No matter the proposed law, there were passionate arguments on both sides.

Pearl Benjamin, a student at Watershed Community School says, "The vast majority of accidental firearm deaths among children are related to child access to firearms. I shouldn't have to instruct adults to put their guns away when they're not using them so their own child doesn't get shot."

Two bi-partisan bills currently in front of the Legislature call for laws surrounding safer storage of fire arms.

One bill would make it a crime to improperly store a loaded firearm that a child gains access to and uses.

The other levies a fine for people who fail to properly secure firearms in places where children reside or receive child care services.

Those in favor say it's a common sense law.

Deborah Hagler of the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says, "This prevents three things. Accidental injury of the young and curious child. It limits access to potentially suicidal and impulsive adolescence and in very rare circumstances that young person that has intent of committing mass murder it limits access to firearms."

But those opposed say it's in direct violation of the constitution.

Jason Foley, a Veteran says, "I did not pledge my life to defend those rights to come back and watch them dismantled on my home front. Any law in violation of the United States constitution is null and void, thereby if this law is passed today we will not comply."

Other proposed bills focused on stricter background checks and firearm transfers.

One piece of legislation would hold someone liable for selling a firearm to a prohibited person, ultimately imposing a fine and possible jail time.

Another would require a background check for any transfer of a firearm no matter the relationship between parties.

Kathleen McFaden of Moms Demand Action says, "Untraceable guns are being used increasingly by illegal gun-trafficking rings across the country. We hear from the opposition that bad guys will always get their hands on guns. I am not here to argue that point. I am here to ask why do we continually make it so easy for them to do so?"

Eric Brakey of Free Maine Campaign says, "Expanding the system is a feel good measure, it won't actually stop anyone. There are so many ways to get around the background checks system. It erects barriers for law abiding citizens. I think it would be a mistake to expand this."

Several other bills were discussed with the Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety as well.

For a full list of bills including testimony of people who spoke visit:

http://legislature.maine.gov/committee/#Committees/CJPS