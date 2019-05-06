Support for Survivors of Sexual Assault or Violence

We are pleased to announce that we are starting a support group for survivors of sexual assault. The support group is free and confidential, and runs for 6 weeks.

Support groups are a wonderful tool for healing, offering a place for survivors to receive support, learn coping skills, and connect with other survivors in a safe space. The support group is led by two trained advocates, with 6-8 participants to keep it small and comfortable for everyone. It is a closed group, meaning the same people every week.

How to Participate:

We ask that participants sign up ahead of time. Once individuals have signed up, they have the opportunity to meet with the advocates individually to learn more about the group and share what they hope to gain or learn from the group. Anyone interested in learning more can call Lauri at (207) 973-3661.

Support line: 1-800-871-7741

Rrsonline.org

Rape Response Services Mission

The mission of Rape Response Services is to offer hope, understanding and support to victims of sexual violence and their friends and family. Our geographical service area covers Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. We offer support services, including hospital and court accompaniment, and a free, confidential hotline that is available for support 24/7.