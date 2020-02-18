Supplemental budget public hearings begin

State lawmakers kicked off a long series of public hearings on Gov. Janet Mills' supplemental budget.

At the hearings, the commissioner of each state department discusses with the Appropriations committee and their connected legislative committee what the proposed funding will go toward.

The Department of Economic and Community Development was the first of many to present over the next couple of weeks.

Going into this process, Democrats and Republicans have different goals they want to fund when all's said and done.

"One of the things we're very pleased about in the supplemental budget is another 1% of state aid to education," said Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, Senate Chair of Appropriations. "So there's about $33 million going to K-12 education which is a huge priority to us. And there are some other initiatives like workforce development that are really, really important."

"Definitely help meet the shortfall of the highways and bridge account so we can do more to fix the roads, as the Governor has challenged us to," said Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, House Republican lead on Appropriations. "We also want to make sure that nursing homes are adequately funded, that the direct care workers that are being disadvantaged because of minimum wage and the competition for jobs, and the waitlists that have many disabled people awaiting services."

The Appropriations committee will resume public hearings tomorrow with the Department of Health and Human Services.