Superheroes stop by local McDonald's

Captain America, Dead pool, and Spiderman can't wait for the new movie "Endgame" to come out in theaters.

They were so excited, some of your favorite Avengers stopped by the Brewer McDonald's.

There was a photo op, high fives, and even some dancing.

The Pine State Heroes travel to different events around the area to put smiles on all superheroes' faces.

Justin Fletcher, Pine State Heroes, said, "I remember being one of these kids and meeting the Ninja Turtles, actually at Popeye's Chicken, way back when. I figure that if I can put a smile to a kid's face like they brought to my face when I was seven years old, and it stuck with me until this age right now that I am, I've done my job for the day.

You can catch your favorite superheroes again at the Brewer McDonald's Thursday from 2 to 4.

After, they'll head over to the Bangor Cinemas for an early showing of the movie.

We're told the movie was sold out in 6 hours.