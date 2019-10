The Sunshine Club will host its annual craft fair in Bangor Saturday.

The club was established in 1927 for the purpose of providing transportation for patients to the Springfield Shriners’ Orthopedic Hospital.

They now help with transportation to the Boston Burns Hospital, too.

The craft fair is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Anah Shrine Center in Bangor.

Admission is $1.

Children under 12 get in for free.