Summit to bring natural gas access to Farmingdale with $3 million expansion

A multi-million dollar project will give residents and businesses of Farmingdale access to natural gas. Summit Natural Gas of Maine is breaking ground on a $3 million expansion in the town this spring.

In the hopes of converting customers, Summit is offering thousands of dollars in rebates. They're worth up to $3,400 for residents and $6,650 for businesses. The deadline to apply for those incentives is June 30th.

Both Summit and the construction company, Ferreira, promise to hire locally for the project.

Some work will be done overnight to both reduce the impact on traffic and limit interaction with community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Farmingdale, Summit has plans to expand in southern parts of the state as well. Its planned investments in Maine for 2020 total $10 million.