Summerfest returns to east Millinocket

The 13 Annual Summerfest is coming back to East Millinocket next weekend.

This years event will feature live entertainment and activities for all ages, including fireworks, a street dance, pony rides and a car show.

Summerfest nearly didn't happen this year, but two months ago tattoo artist Will Cassio took the reigns as the point man for the festival, and has managed to bring it together.

"It'd be a shame to see something just kind of fall out thats been a tradition for years," he said. "I'm inviting everybody, from region wide. They can come from Canada for all I care. I just want people to show up and have fun."

Vendors will be charging for food and beverages, but the activities at Summerfest are all completely free to the public.