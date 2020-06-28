Summer meal program put on hold after staff person tests positive for COVID-19

The summer meal program that serves families in Milo, Lagrange, and Brownville is on hold for at least a week after a staff person tested positive for COVID 19.

Parents in that area were alerted Sunday afternoon by way of a voice message from the Superintendent of MSAD 41.

Parents were told that the staff person and another who had been in close contact with that person are self quarantining for 14 days.

Other staff that works in that program have also been tested and are waiting for those results.

According to the superintendent, the CDC is assisting school officials as the process of contact tracing continues.

Since the beginning of June, the MSAD 41 program has been giving out meals on Wednesdays.

