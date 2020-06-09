Local organizations get ready to provide free summer lunches in Bangor and Brewer

Summer lunches will once again be available for children in Bangor and Brewer starting next week.

Good Shepherd Food Bank and other area groups are setting up five different pickup locations.

Feeding those in need is their mission year after year and right now maybe more than ever.

The coronavirus pandemic has many facing financial uncertainties and difficulties.

The folks with Good Shepherd say child food insecurity could grow by nearly 50 % throughout the state and by 43% in Penobscot County.

The meals are provided to all children under 18 without charge.

"During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are needing help and this is nothing to be ashamed of and I think these sites are here for everyone in the community so we encourage our kids to take advantage when they need it," Erin Fogg with Good Shepherd Food Bank, said.

No registration is required.

Free lunch will be available starting next Monday.

Here are the locations -

*Brewer Housing Authority:

Rinfret Drive Pavilion M-F/Noon-1pm

*Capehart Community Center:

161 Davis Road M-F/11:30 -12:30

*Fairmount School

58 13th Street M/W/F/11:30-12:30

The meal program will also be available for children enrolled in summer programs at the Maine Discovery Museum and the Bangor Boys and Girls Club.