Summer lunch programs

Families report to us that summer time bring an added expense of feeding their children who are out of school who when in school benefit from the National School Lunch Program.

School lunch / (Source: Photo: Des Moines Public Schools / MGN)

80,000 children in Maine depend on the National School Lunch Program. There are resources out there for families.

Good Shepherd Food Bank Partners With Bangor & Brewer Organizations to Sponsor Five Summer Meals Sites

Sites will offer free meals to Bangor/Brewer youth throughout summer

Good Shepherd Food Bank will once again sponsor open Summer Meals sites where Bangor and Brewer children can receive free nutritious meals this summer, when the school lunches they depend on through the school year are unavailable.

Locations:

Bangor Public Library 145 Harlow Street Bangor M – F 12 – 1pm June 25 – Aug 30

Brewer Housing Authority Rinfret Drive Brewer M – F 12 – 1pm June 24 – Aug 23

Capehart Community Center 161 Davis Road Bangor M – F 12 – 1pm June 24 – Aug 23

Fairmount School 58 13th Street Bangor M – F Breakfast: 8:30 – 9am Lunch: 12 – 12:30pm July 1 - July 26

The Rock Church 195 Ohio Street Bangor M - F 12 – 1pm June 24 – June 28

Through partnerships with the Bangor Housing Authority, Bangor Public Library, Bangor School Department, The Rock Church, and Brewer Housing Authority meals will be offered at the following sites:

"For the 80,000 children in Maine who depend on the National School Lunch Program, summer is a time of uncertainty," says Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. "Once school is out, only 27% of these children continue to receive the meals they need to thrive. Funding from the USDA is available but it's up to individual communities to coordinate the distribution of these meals which is a big task. That's why we're proud to work with our partners in Bangor and Brewer to ensure the kids in this area have access to nutritious meals all summer."

The Food Bank estimates it will reach more than 125 children daily with the Summer Meals program. Meals are provided to all children under age 18 without charge.

According to the Maine Department of Education, there were approximately 400 free summer meal sites across Maine last summer. For a map of all 2019 Summer Food Service Program sites across the state, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

You can also find meal sites near you by texting "summer meals" to 97779.