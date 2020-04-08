Summer home catches fire in Surry

An alarm inside a summer home Surry alerted authorities it was on fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Viewpoint Lane around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say no one was inside the summer residence at the time but an alarm was triggered by windows breaking.

Fire departments from Surry, Blue Hill, Orland and Ellsworth spent about two hours battling the flames.

According to Surry's fire chief Richard Black, the home is still standing although there is a lot of water and smoke damage.

Chief Black credits a quick knockdown of the flames.

No injuries reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office will try and determine a cause.