Summer camps preparing to open

​The Alfond Youth and Community Center is preparing to open its day camps and enrichment program.

Starting June 8th and running through August their camps in Waterville and Oakland will open.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are taking extra safety measures to protect the kids and staff.

They will be doing wellness screenings and taking temperatures of everybody who enters camp.

Staff will be wearing masks when socially distancing is not possible.

They have also cut down on the number of kids they are allowing at camp.

“They missed out on a lot of school this year. Camp is a great opportunity to learn new things. So they aren’t falling behind in education and social development. I think this will be an important summer for a lot of kids.“

To learn more you can visit clubaycc.org.