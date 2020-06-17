Summer camp in Bradley opens with caution

"Camp is a bit different this year, but the great thing about it is we're having it."

Unlike some summer camps, Crossroads Christian Camp in Bradley made the decision to open.

Camp director Eric Mitchell says they're working hard to keep the kids safe and happy.

"We're still just trying to get the kids used to what this new normal is, keep their distances and things like that."

They opened June 15th, welcoming around 45 campers during the day.

"The first time that they saw each other, it was a really neat moment. They've been isolated for so long, its just been a wonderful couple days of them getting to see each other again."

Groups of kids are kept small and divided by age group.

Mitchell says staff are taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

"In every single session that we have something going on, in between they disinfect."

He says while some parents called in to say their child wouldn't attend until later in the summer or not at all, others are happy their kids can go to camp.

"The overwhelming response has just been thank you so much for being open and for accepting our kids and taking them in. We are doing everything that we can, hopefully above and beyond what is required."

CDC guidelines haven't dampened the yells and laughter which can be heard throughout the camp as the kids play outside.

"That's a lot of what camp is about, just getting out and smiling, and so, we're trying to just give them a great summer full of memories that they'll never forget."