Summer camp helps grieving children

For many kids, a week at summer camp is an experience that will stay with them forever.

A camp in Smithfield is helping girls from all over New England who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver.

It's a place where they can laugh, cry, create, and honor those they have lost.

"Sometimes we hear that kids are the only ones in their class at school who have lost somebody, and then they come here and they are surrounded by people who have been through what they've been through, and we get it,” said Jesse Moss, National Program Manager for Experience Camps.

Many kids experience a week at summer camp at least once in their lives.

But, this camp is unlike many others.

Over 50 girls from across New England are participating in the 2nd year of Experience Camps at Camp Somerset.

It's a free, one week camp for children who have experienced the loss of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver.

In addition to fun activities like swimming and soccer, kids also participate in bereavement activities that allow them to talk through their grief.

"One of the activities the girls will be doing this week is drawing an inside-outside grief mask,” said Dan Wolfson, who serves as Clinical Director at the camp. “So, the idea that the way we may be looking or expressing ourselves on the outside may be different than what we're feeling on the inside and being able to express that through color, picture, and words. So, really just trying to have a lot of different structure of activities."

Dan Wolfson serves as clinical director for the camp. He, along with 80% of their volunteers at all of their camps, know what it is like to lose a loved one, too.

Their goal is to use this place to give campers a place where they can feel "normal."

"We're definitely arming them with the tools to talk more about it which ultimately is helpful, I think, in the healing process,” Moss said.

"I've definitely learned to like express my feelings more because it's okay to do stuff like that,” said Maizie Savage who travelled to camp from South Portland.

"It's a safe place to talk about your feelings and have fun,” explained camper, Izumi McLellan. “That's the main thing here."

This year alone, Experience Camps will have more than 700 campers across five states.

While their grief may never leave them, they hope they can at least provide these campers with some tools to help make the burden a little lighter.

“It's a really beautiful thing when you can expose that part of you and not feel like its taboo or you can't talk about it. So, I think the more kids that we can serve, the better,” Moss said.

There is also an Experience Camp for boys happening in Oakland this week.

To learn more about the camp visit: https://www.experience.camp/.