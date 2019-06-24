Summer Food Service Program provides kids with healthy lunches every day

"Come for the fun, stay for the food."

A barbeque and carnival at Morse Memorial School in Brooks was held to kick off the start of the summer food service program for RSU #3.

"We have a huge population of students that suffer from food insecurity" says Tina Fabian, School Nutrition Director for RSU #3. "So we help bridge that gap in the summer."

"It's incredibly vital." says Adriane Ackroyd, Maine Department of Education’s Food Service Program Coordinator. "Any child under 18 can come to an open summer food service program site and have a free meal, no questions asked. The sites operate in areas that have significant need. Often, summer meal sites offer wonderful activities and enrichment in addition to a nutritious meal."

Kids enjoyed a variety of fun activities including face painting, a jello eating contest, games, and the antics of Tickles the clown.

"Doing a magic show for the kids." said Fabian. "He's gonna be doing balloon animals after."

"We just want them to come. There's no questions asked. Come on in and get a meal. It's a nice way to get out of the house. Just bring your kids down and get a free meal."

The meals meet nutritional standards set by the state.

"We have over 450 sites that operate across the state of Maine." says Ackroyd. "We have a site in every county."

The program will provide lunches daily to any child for free.

"Dial 211. You can find out where there's food sites anywhere in the state."

You can also visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks to find a location near you.