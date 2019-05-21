Sullivan woman killed in ATV crash early Tuesday morning

A Sullivan woman was killed and a man injured, after the ATV they were on, crashed early this morning in Sullivan.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, 25-year old Whitney Doughty was driving the side by side machine. She was on the Punkinville Road in Sullivan headed towards Route 1.

The ATV drifted across the road and hit a tree. The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Doughty's passenger, 25-year old Garrett Young of Sullivan, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Both Young and Doughty were wearing safety belts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.