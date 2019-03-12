Sullivan man charged after leading police on chase

A Sullivan man led police on a chase Monday night after they attempted to stop him for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say 30-year-old Maynard Hardison was driving without a valid driver's license and believe he was on drugs.

According to police Hardison did not stop when they attempted to pull him over and instead led police on a chase covering eight miles at various speeds.

Hardison drove into two seperate snow banks during the pursuit, police say he even struck a cruiser at one point.

After crashing the car, authorities say he ran from the scene but was later located inside a vehicle on the Ashville Road.

Hardison has now been charged with aggravated criminal mischief and reckless conduct.