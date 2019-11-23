Sukeforth Festival of Trees returns for two full weekends of bidding

Folks in Waterville were out bidding for Christmas trees and a little something extra for the holidays.

The 5th annual Sukeforth Festival of Trees began this weekend and will continue next weekend to raise money for a variety of local charities.

60 trees have been donated and decorated by businesses, surrounded by toys and other grand prizes.

Visitors are able to purchase tickets and drop them into the buckets of their favorite tree in hopes that their name will be picked.

“It’s really nice. People really get into the Christmas spirit,” says Annette Marin the head coordinator. “It’s a great event for the community, it brings the community together. It’s just a fantastic event.”

Names will be drawn to announce the winners on December 1.

