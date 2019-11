The annual Sukeforth Family Festival of Trees gets underway Friday in Waterville.

It's being held at a new location this year.

Trees and all the decor that go with them are set up at The Elm on College Avenue.

At the event, you can buy tickets for just 50 cents and drop them into the bucket near the tree you'd like to win.

There is a $2 admission fee...Kids under 12 get in free.

All money raised is donated to local non-profits.