Suicide awareness walk at Broadway Park

Folks laced up their sneakers to walk for a cause.

The annual Steps for Souls Suicide Awareness and Prevention walk was held at Broadway Park in Bangor.

Organizers say the walk was started three years ago by Bangor High School students who have been affected by suicide.

All money raised benefits Northern Light Acadia Hospital's youth programs

"We want to change the stigma around mental health and suicide," says Dusty Kelley, the Bradford fire chief. "We believe that it is not talked about enough in our community and we need to talk about it in order to change this problem. Unfortunately, there is more firefighters and first responders dying because of suicide than in the line of duty currently so we just wanted to bring the awareness and try and help stop the firefighter suicides."

Mental health organizations were on hand at the event to share resources with the community.