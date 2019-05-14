Successful Aging Expo held in Rockland

The Midcoast Successful Aging Expo was held at the Elk's Lodge in Rockland.

Attendees were able to visit senior-focused exhibitors and sit in on demonstrations.

Everything from how to receive captioned phone calls to tips on estate planning.

Deborah McLean, president of Maine Senior Guide, says it's important to bring resources together to make it easier for seniors.

"It's a great place for people to figure out which questions they need to ask. They get sent back and forth to different resources. It's a really great opportunity to really spend some time together and talk to your neighbors and your friends about how are you going to successfully age? How is mom going to do that? How is dad going to do that? And who else should we talk to."

To find out where and when the next aging expo will be held or to learn more on how to age successfully you can visit MaineSeniorGuide.com