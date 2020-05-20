Study shows back issues rise dramatically over last decade

After a day of work, does your back bother you?

If so, you are not alone.

A recent study from insurance company Unum, says over the last ten years, the number of people missing work for musculoskeletal issues has risen by 40%.

Experts attribute the rise to a number of factors.

An aging workforce and population plays a large role.

Also, poor posture and the fact people are constantly looking down at their phones.

One piece of advice is not a new suggestion amid the pandemic.

"Having the ability to exercise," said Unum Director of Health and Productivity Derek Stern. "Exercise is really good. If people can do 30 minutes a day, five days a week or so, they can certainly help avoid some of those musculoskeletal injuries. Keeping a body active will reduce the impact of musculoskeletal injuries should one occur."

If you spend a lot of time at a computer or laptop, the positioning of it plays a huge role in your health, too.

