Study asks how cold is too cold for recess?

A recent UMaine study attempts to answer a question many parents and educators have asked many times this winter...

How cold is too cold to let children outside for recess?

Lauren Jacobs has done extensive studies on how weather affects schools' decisions when it comes to outdoor physical activity.

She conducted a statewide survey and found that policies vary from school to school based on an many factors...

"What I'm hoping with the research is that schools take a look at their policies and think about what they are, think about why they are set at those temperatures and then think about how could small policy changes result in more outside time for kids," said Jacobs.

She says the benefits for outdoor physical activity for students are numerous.

They include physical health and overall well being.

