Study: Sea level rising rapidly along U.S. coastline

United States coastlines are shrinking as the sea level continues to rise at an accelerated rate.

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science says it’s happening at 25 of the country’s tide-gauge stations.

The Gulf Coast is seeing the greatest impact.

The current acceleration began in 2013 and continues to impact coastlines spanning the whole U.S.

Sea levels rise as warming temperatures melt glaciers and ice sheets, expanding the amount of water which takes up more space than ice.

The problem isn’t isolated to the U.S. Worldwide, the sea level has risen eight inches since 1880.

Scientists say it is important to monitor the trends and take action to protect the coasts.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.