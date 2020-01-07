Students who go to school together online meet face-to-face

Students who go to school together online had a chance to meet each other and their teachers face-to-face Tuesday.

Maine Connections Academy is a public school for grades 7 through 12.

More than 50 students who are enrolled in MCA took part in an academic summit in Orono.

The summit allowing students to explore not only the University of Maine campus, but also robotics, stem programs, and a whole lot more.

"The beauty of online schools is that you can do it in your PJs in your house, but you don't get to see too many people interact with them as much," Stacey Haines, Maine Connections Academy.

Adam Ellis, an MCA student, added "Being able to see someone when you talk to them online it's different and you speak to each other different. The field trips are really good."

Maine Connections Academy holds this type of event three times a year.