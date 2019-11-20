Students urge local town council to declare "climate emergency"

Advocating for climate change and asking Bar Harbor Town Council to declare a "climate emergency."

Florida is facing a climate crisis and Governor DeSantis recognized it from the moment he took office, announcing he’d appoint the state’s first-ever Chief Resilience Officer just two days into his term. (MGN)

People from MDI High School, College of Atlantic, and community members spoke out about this matter at a town council meeting on Tuesday night.

If the council does proclaim a climate emergency, this means working towards town-wide decarburization by 2030.

They want the council to make a Climate Emergency Action Plan which they say will help create a more sustainable future.

“The time has come for our elected officials to see the climate crisis for what it is. The most serious threat to our generation and civilization and act like it.

“Very ambitious statements made here are probably outside of the Bar Harbor’s Town Council capabilities to realistically address.”

This is fact. There is no dispute at all anywhere in the world about the facts of climate change and what they are going to do here and everywhere else. That’s not negotiable. So if we don’t embrace that, we are never going to get anywhere.”

“I want to make sure that a lot of the things you proposed could be actually put in place. If not how can they be modified so as a town we can reach the goals you guys are asking of us."

The Council will look into the matter further and may make a decision as early as their next Town Council Meeting.

Portland recently just passed a similar proposal.

If Bar Harbor Town Councilors do declare a "climate emergency," the town would be second in the state to do so.