Students turned rock stars at battle of the bands

Students in Lee got the chance today to feel like rock stars at their third annual battle of the bands.

Sixth, seventh, and eighth graders formed their own bands and performed songs for students, staff, and family.

The kids have been practicing for months in music class and on their own.

The eighth grade band, "The Schizophrenic Loggers," won the first place prize with their version of "Come Together" by the Beatles.

All three grades then came together to perform Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock n Roll".

Music educator Ann Forsing says it's been a great experience for her students.

"Some are kind of shy and go to the back, and then we have others that are right there in front and love every minute of it."

Aubrey Gifford was one of the eighth graders performing.

"Seeing how it comes together at the end. The final product. That's the best part of it all."

Many of the students say they want to continue to pursue music into high school.