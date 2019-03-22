Students take part in annual career day at Northern Penobscot Tech Region III

Students from several local high schools took part in a career day at Northern Penobscot Tech Region III Friday.

Sophomores were able to learn about several different careers including law enforcement, construction, culinary arts, education and multimedia communication.

Local professionals spoke about their jobs, the training, education and skills needed and salaries.

Hugh Porter, Student Services Coordinator for Region III says, "It's important for students to learn about different fields and career pathways as they embark upon their college bound or job bound paths and journey's in life."

Emily Tadlock took part, teaching students about journalism and working in the news business.