Students spend summer volunteering for local hospital

School's out for summer!

While some students are hitting the pool, others are volunteering.

Carrie Brown, Student Volunteer Coordinator says, "Eastern Maine Medical Center is a huge part of our community and the students, a lot of them were born here actually. So, it's a great way to give back to their community."

Students from 11 area high schools participate in the hospital's summer student volunteer program.

83 students are enrolled in the program with 15 to 17 working daily in roughly 25 different departments.

Brown says, "They make packets, make folders for different departments. They help out in the gift shop. They help out in cafeteria, hospitality, delivering meals to patients. It really depends on what departments need."

Staff say the students participate in order to gain service hours, school credit and job training.

Student Volunteer Ogechi Obi says, "I like it so far because if I wanted to get a job at a store it's a little bit of experience."

Some are even interested in medical careers.

Julianna Morrison, a student volunteer says, "I want to be a surgeon or work in trauma or something so I get to see those areas."

Obi says, "It's helpful to see what different people do at the hospital because there are a lot of roles and opportunities and you can see for yourself, 'Hey, do I want to do this with my future?'"

They're also learning other valuable skills.

"You always come in with a smile. You're always respectful no matter how you're feeling and that attitude is everything. Kids, adults, everyone should try it."

If you are interested in volunteering at EMMC visit:

https://northernlighthealth.org/Locations/Eastern-Maine-Medical-Center/About-Us/Volunteering