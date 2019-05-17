Students simulate global climate negotiations

Students at Orono High School are the latest to participate in a simulation designed to get students thinking about climate change.

University of Maine graduate students have been bringing the World Climate Negotiation Simulation to schools around the state.

Students role play as leaders of nations from around the world and must work together to negotiate a global climate agreement.

Students take their nation's economy into account and weigh their decisions carefully.

Jeff Owen is a science teacher at Orono High School.

"They come to understand how difficult it is to make decisions about what kind of actions a country can take, it is able to make, and the impact those have."

Organizers hope the program will encourage students to take action in their own lives.