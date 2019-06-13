Students receive high school diplomas from Good Samaritan Agency's Teen Parent Program

Four young moms received their high school diplomas today from the Good Samaritan Agency's Teen Parent Program...

A graduation ceremony was held to celebrate their achievements.

The program is for pregnant and parenting teens to help them achieve a high school education.

Good Samaritan is a non-profit agency offers many services to single parents.

"It was a place to go. It is almost like a safe place. I could go here and everyone accepted me and I was just comfortable."

"Almost all the students we have worked within the past 34 years have said without Good Samaritan Agency they wouldn't graduate from high school."

For more information about the agency's services call Good Samaritan at 942-7211.