Students play unique game in Kennebec County

Students at the Maine Arts Academy in Sidney played a chess tournament with a bit of a twist.

The championship game was played with live pawns, bishops, kings, and queens.

Set design students created the chess board, costume designers created the looks for each game piece, and theatre and dance majors took on the roles of each piece.

Players took each other out on the chess board with grim reapers at the ready to remove them.

Sonja Fraser, Teacher, Maine Arts Academy, said, "It's super fun for them because this is a collaborative effort with visual art, theatre. We have dance students all coming together to create and engage our chess students in the arts."

A director called out the game as it was happening between the championship players.