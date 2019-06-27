Students participate in annual Adventures in Healthcare Camp

Future nurses, radiologists, pharmacists and much more were able to get their feet wet in the medical field...

"I want to become a NICU/PICU nurse which is working with premature babies or sick children up in the intensive care unit."

High school students from across the state have spent this week at Adventures in Healthcare Camp at Eastern Maine Community College.

"It's exciting. It exposes the kids to something that they might want to do for their profession."

For the past 10 years, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and EMCC have teamed up for it.

"There is a shortage of nurses, there is a shortage of stenographers as well as x-ray technicians. So, this gives them another opportunity. "

The hands-on activities and challenges include such things as casting, using I-Vs and suturing.

"One of my favorite things was probably when we were in the sports medicine room and they put these things on my arms and it made my arm turn over just by electric pulses."

One student says it was because of her little brother that she knew she wanted to be a NICU nurse when she grows up.

"He was born 3 months early so he could get very sick, very quickly and if he gets sick at all we have to instantly take him to the hospital. Kind of always wanted to go into the medical career fields since I was little when my little brother's stuff used to get ripped open I would try to fix them and I would do it on myself too."

She says she has one goal that she plans on accomplishing.

"Saving sick babies, like my little brother."

The hope is to give the students a better idea of what they want to be in the future.

"It gives them a way to see different professions and they can gear up their courses to what they want to have when they grow up."