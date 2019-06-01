Students participate in Tough Gator Challenge

Students in Lewiston got down and dirty in the Tough Gator Challenge this morning.

Parents and teachers set up an obstacle course and mud run for elementary school children.

Since 2014 the Tough Gator Challenge has brought out thousands of students to compete in a mud run.

There were new obstacles this year.

Two of them, beam of doom and mud dash, were designed by students from Geiger Elementary School.

"It's 2 fold in that we raise money for the school, this is our PTO this is our only event that we do. It's better than a bake sale, it's better than selling pumpkins for Halloween but we are also getting kids out here to get out there and exercise "

The focus of the event is to be active, use teamwork and of course get a little muddy.