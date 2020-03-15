YORK COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - York Superintendent, Louis Goscinki says, "It's impossible to duplicate a regular 6 and a half hour school day." Adding,
"We want the work to be rigorous and relevant but we don't want to give student too much work where they're overwhelmed.. especially with what's going on around them."
Hot spots are being setup to assist students without internet access.
Students of closed schools will continue their education
